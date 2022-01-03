Georgia Tech intending to make up 2 postponed games

It won’t be easy, but Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner wants to play the two games that the Yellow Jackets had to postpone because of their COVID-19 pause. Tech was not able to play Alabama A&M at home on Dec. 23 and at Syracuse on Dec. 29.
“We’re going to get the Syracuse game in,” Pastner said following the Jackets’ loss to Louisville Sunday night at McCamish Pavilion. “We’re going to do all we can to get that game rescheduled. Plus, we’re going to do all we can to get the Alabama A&M game in.”
Tech has one clear opening in its schedule over the final two months of the season, when the Jackets are off between Jan. 19 and Jan. 26, two Wednesdays. However, Syracuse is scheduled to play Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, a Saturday and Tuesday. Further, Alabama A&M also plays Jan. 22 and again two days later.
It’s conceivable that the Bulldogs could move up their Jan. 22 game earlier in the week – both they and their opponent for that day (Texas Southern) have space in their schedules to possibly accommodate it.
A possible opening for Syracuse could be Feb. 17, a Thursday. That week, both the Jackets and Orange play Feb. 12, a Saturday, and Syracuse doesn’t play again until Feb. 19, the following Saturday. Tech plays Feb. 15, a Tuesday, and then again on the 19th. It would be tight – four games in eight days – but it might be the best chance for a makeup date.
