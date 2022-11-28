Georgia Tech in NCAA volleyball tournament for third straight year

The Georgia Tech volleyball team earned its third consecutive NCAA Tournament invitation Sunday, receiving the No. 5 seed in its quarter of the 64-team bracket. For the first round, the Yellow Jackets will go to Milwaukee to face Wright State Thursday.
The winner will face the Marquette-Ball State winner on Friday night, with that winner going on to the third round next week.
Tech earned one of 32 at-large bids with a 20-7 record and a third-place finish in the ACC (with a 13-5 league record) behind Louisville and Pitt, which tied for the conference championship. Tech was ranked 13th in last week’s AVCA coaches poll and is 20th in RPI.
It’s the 12th NCAA appearance for the program. Coach Michelle Collier’s team reached the Elite 8 last season for only the second time in team history.
Wright State, the champion of the Horizon League, has a record of 28-3, is 47th in RPI and has won 23 consecutive games. The Raiders are making their third NCAA appearance in the past four seasons.
Tech is one of five ACC teams made it into the field – Louisville, Pitt, Florida State and Miami. Louisville earned a No. 1 seed and Pitt a No. 2 seed.
