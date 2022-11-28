Georgia Tech in NCAA volleyball tournament for third straight year

The winner will face the Marquette-Ball State winner on Friday night, with that winner going on to the third round next week.

Tech earned one of 32 at-large bids with a 20-7 record and a third-place finish in the ACC (with a 13-5 league record) behind Louisville and Pitt, which tied for the conference championship. Tech was ranked 13th in last week’s AVCA coaches poll and is 20th in RPI.