Georgia Tech in NCAA softball tournament for first time since 2012

The Yellow Jackets were awarded an at-large berth into the 64-team field Sunday night and will be the No. 2 seed in a region with top seed Florida, No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 4 seed Canisius.

The Jackets earned their spot with a 37-16 record, which included 17 games against tournament teams. They are one of six ACC teams in the field, joining Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.