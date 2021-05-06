Georgia Tech in NCAA golf regionals for 23rd consecutive year

Coach Bruce Heppler’s team earned the No. 5 seed in the Tallahassee, Fla., regional, where they’ll be one of 14 teams playing to be one of the five teams that advance to the NCAA finals. The regional will be held May 17-19 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The finals will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 28-June 2.

Much of the field in Tallahassee should be familiar to Tech. Florida State is the top seed, Georgia is the No. 2 seed and Georgia Southern No. 6. Those three teams, plus Tech, are four of eight teams in the regional ranked in the top 50 nationally by Golfstat. The Jackets are ranked No. 27.