Georgia Tech in NCAA golf regionals for 23rd consecutive year

For the 23rd consecutive season (not counting the 2020 season that was cancelled by COVID-19), the Georgia Tech golf team has earned a spot in an NCAA regional. The Yellow Jackets received their at-large bid Wednesday when the 81-team NCAA field was announced.
Coach Bruce Heppler’s team earned the No. 5 seed in the Tallahassee, Fla., regional, where they’ll be one of 14 teams playing to be one of the five teams that advance to the NCAA finals. The regional will be held May 17-19 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The finals will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 28-June 2.
Much of the field in Tallahassee should be familiar to Tech. Florida State is the top seed, Georgia is the No. 2 seed and Georgia Southern No. 6. Those three teams, plus Tech, are four of eight teams in the regional ranked in the top 50 nationally by Golfstat. The Jackets are ranked No. 27.
Tech, led by Christo Lamprecht and Noah Norton, will play for its 30th NCAA Finals appearance. Starting in 1985, the Jackets have reached that stage in 28 out of 35 seasons.
“We have to play well to advance no matter where we go, but the geography and the grasses and course conditions in the South aren’t foreign to us, so we’re excited to go down to Tallahassee and see what we can do,” Heppler said in a statement from the team.
