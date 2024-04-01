Georgia Tech hoops senior to transfer

Another Georgia Tech men’s basketball player has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Tyzhaun Claude, a forward on the 2023-24 squad, intends to leave the program, according to multiple reports Monday. Claude averaged 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 points in 32 games for the Yellow Jackets last season.

A 6-foot-7, 226-pound native of North Carolina, Claude had a double-double in his Tech debut in the season-opener against Georgia Southern in November. He had a season-high 19 points the following game against Howard.