Georgia Tech hoops senior to transfer

Forward Tyzhaun Claude dunks the ball during the Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech basketball game, November 6, 2023, (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Forward Tyzhaun Claude dunks the ball during the Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech basketball game, November 6, 2023, (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
49 minutes ago

Another Georgia Tech men’s basketball player has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Tyzhaun Claude, a forward on the 2023-24 squad, intends to leave the program, according to multiple reports Monday. Claude averaged 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 points in 32 games for the Yellow Jackets last season.

A 6-foot-7, 226-pound native of North Carolina, Claude had a double-double in his Tech debut in the season-opener against Georgia Southern in November. He had a season-high 19 points the following game against Howard.

But the big man scored in double figures just once the rest of the way and recorded at least 10 rebounds only one other time as well. Claude was honored as part of senior day activities at Tech on March 2.

Claude began his college career at Morehead State in 2019. He transferred to Western Carolina in 2002 and averaged 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds at WCU.

Claude joins guard Amaree Abram and center Ebenezer Dowuona as Jackets in the transfer portal this offseason.

