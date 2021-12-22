Georgia Tech hoops game postponed

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball game against Alabama A&M was postponed because of health and safety protocols within the Tech program.
The game was to be played at 7 p.m. Thursday. No makeup date was announced. Tech said in a news release that tickets for Thursday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game.
Tech (6-5) played Georgia State on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion, defeating the Panthers 72-62 in overtime.
The Yellow Jackets’ next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Syracuse.
