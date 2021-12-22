Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech hoops game postponed

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball game against Alabama A&M was postponed because of health and safety protocols within the Tech program.

The game was to be played at 7 p.m. Thursday. No makeup date was announced. Tech said in a news release that tickets for Thursday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Tech (6-5) played Georgia State on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion, defeating the Panthers 72-62 in overtime.

The Yellow Jackets’ next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Syracuse.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

