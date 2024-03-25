Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech hoops center to transfer

Georgia Tech forward Ebenezer Dowuona (10) grabs a defensive rebound during their game against Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
31 minutes ago

A second member of the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program is exploring playing next season elsewhere.

On Monday, Tech center Ebenezer Dowuona entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-11, 230-pound senior, Dowuona played in 18 games in his one season with the Yellow Jackets and made 13 starts.

Dowuona, a native of Ghana who played three seasons at North Carolina State, last played Feb. 6 in a loss to Wake Forest. He injured his right foot in practice soon after that contest and missed the remainder of the season. Dowuona never scored more than two points in any game this season and pulled in a season-high four rebounds Nov. 6 in the season-opener against Georgia Southern.

An all-state performer at The Heritage School in Newnan, Duwuona was considered a three-star prospect in the class of 2020. He joins guard Amaree Abram as Jackets to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

