Georgia Tech hoops center to transfer

A second member of the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program is exploring playing next season elsewhere.

On Monday, Tech center Ebenezer Dowuona entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-11, 230-pound senior, Dowuona played in 18 games in his one season with the Yellow Jackets and made 13 starts.

Dowuona, a native of Ghana who played three seasons at North Carolina State, last played Feb. 6 in a loss to Wake Forest. He injured his right foot in practice soon after that contest and missed the remainder of the season. Dowuona never scored more than two points in any game this season and pulled in a season-high four rebounds Nov. 6 in the season-opener against Georgia Southern.