Georgia Tech hoops adds to 2024 recruiting class with 4-star center

The Georgia Tech basketball program strengthened its 2024 recruiting class Tuesday with another verbal commitment.

Doryan Onwuchekwa, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center, announced on his social media channels that he pledged to coach Damon Stoudamire and Tech for the 2024-25 season. Onwuchekwa is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and had originally signed with Colorado in November before Colorado granted him a release from his letter of intent in February.

Onwuchekwa played this past season at Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff in Dallas and led the Eagles to a state championship, their third straight in Texas’ UIL Class 4A. Onwuchekwa had 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench in the state title game victory. He reportedly averaged a double-double for Faith Family as a junior.