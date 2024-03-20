Georgia Tech hoops adds to 2024 recruiting class with 4-star center

The Georgia Tech basketball program strengthened its 2024 recruiting class Tuesday with another verbal commitment.
Doryan Onwuchekwa, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center, announced on his social media channels that he pledged to coach Damon Stoudamire and Tech for the 2024-25 season. Onwuchekwa is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and had originally signed with Colorado in November before Colorado granted him a release from his letter of intent in February.
Onwuchekwa played this past season at Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff in Dallas and led the Eagles to a state championship, their third straight in Texas’ UIL Class 4A. Onwuchekwa had 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench in the state title game victory. He reportedly averaged a double-double for Faith Family as a junior.
Rated as the No. 30 overall center by 247Sports in the class of 2024, Onwuchekwa reportedly has scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Texas Christian, Xavier, Kansas State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Southern Methodist, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.
Onwuchekwa could become the fourth newcomer on Tech’s roster in 2024. Four-star guard Jaeden Mustaf (Overtime Elite) and three-star center Cole Kirouac (Brewster Academy in New Hampshire) signed with Tech in November and four-star forward Darrion Sutton (Overtime Elite) committed to Tech in December.
Tech’s recruiting class is ranked 13th nationally and fourth in the ACC. That class could become stronger Sunday if Daquan Davis, a four-star point guard at Overtime Elite, chooses Tech over Florida State.
