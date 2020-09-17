Georgia Tech home-game tickets nearly all gone

That left a smattering of tickets for the Louisville (Oct. 9), Pittsburgh (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28) games. The only seats left for each were in the upper north stands and in Section 201, which is in the south end of the upper west stands.

They were all priced at $65 each and sold in pairs. The seats were being sold in alternating rows and with three seats between each pair. All tickets for the Clemson (Oct. 17) and Notre Dame (Oct. 31) games were sold out. (Season-ticket holders had the opportunity to purchase extra tickets to specific games.)