Georgia Tech home-game tickets nearly all gone

A limited number of single-game tickets went on sale Thursday morning for four Georgia Tech home games, with the remaining tickets for Saturday’s home opener against Central Florida game getting purchased before day’s end.
That left a smattering of tickets for the Louisville (Oct. 9), Pittsburgh (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28) games. The only seats left for each were in the upper north stands and in Section 201, which is in the south end of the upper west stands.
They were all priced at $65 each and sold in pairs. The seats were being sold in alternating rows and with three seats between each pair. All tickets for the Clemson (Oct. 17) and Notre Dame (Oct. 31) games were sold out. (Season-ticket holders had the opportunity to purchase extra tickets to specific games.)
Tech is limiting capacity for each home game to 20 percent of capacity, or about 11,000. Season-ticket holders were offered priority on the seats, with order determined by Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points. Tech sold about 22,500 season tickets last season to the general public.