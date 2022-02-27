Georgia Tech hit with 34-point loss at Notre Dame, its largest of the season

On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets looked very much like what they are – a last-place team among the 15 in the standings. Notre Dame tossed in 3-pointers with abandon, and the Jackets issued a meek offensive performance, resulting in a 90-56 loss for Tech at Purcell Pavilion. The 34-point margin of defeat was the Jackets’ largest of the season as Tech gave up the final 10 points of the game.

Tech (11-18, 4-14 ACC) fell back into a tie for last with N.C. State with the defeat, its sixth in its past seven games. Notre Dame (21-8, 14-4) became the fourth team to sweep the Jackets and kept up its chase on Duke for the ACC regular-season title. The possibility grew that Tech will become the first team to follow an ACC championship with a last-place finish in the following season since Virginia in 1977.