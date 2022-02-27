Georgia Tech hit with 34-point loss at Notre Dame, its largest of the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – On Friday afternoon, Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner asserted that his team was a few shots here and there from being in eighth place in the ACC.
On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets looked very much like what they are – a last-place team among the 15 in the standings. Notre Dame tossed in 3-pointers with abandon, and the Jackets issued a meek offensive performance, resulting in a 90-56 loss for Tech at Purcell Pavilion. The 34-point margin of defeat was the Jackets’ largest of the season as Tech gave up the final 10 points of the game.
Tech (11-18, 4-14 ACC) fell back into a tie for last with N.C. State with the defeat, its sixth in its past seven games. Notre Dame (21-8, 14-4) became the fourth team to sweep the Jackets and kept up its chase on Duke for the ACC regular-season title. The possibility grew that Tech will become the first team to follow an ACC championship with a last-place finish in the following season since Virginia in 1977.
Tech, which had been playing better despite its continued pattern of defeat, was out of it almost from the start Saturday. The Jackets fell behind 6-0 and 16-6 and lost contact for good with the Fighting Irish with a 10-0 run toward the end of the first half that expanded their lead from 28-19 to 38-19.
As the Irish scored on four consecutive possessions, guard Michael Devoe lost the ball on a steal, missed two long 3-pointers and then freshman guard Jalon Moore got his shot blocked in the lane.
Notre Dame 90, Georgia Tech 56
Notre Dame continued to build its lead in the second half as the Irish combined exceptional shooting with a flagging defensive effort by the Jackets. Notre Dame made 13 of 23 3-point tries as four Fighting Irish players scored in double figures, led by guard Dane Goodwin’s 17.
As the Irish were filling up the basket, Tech did itself in by missing its first seven 3-point tries and finishing 4-for-20 for the game. Tech was led by forward Jordan Usher’s 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
