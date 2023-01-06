Georgia Tech hires two defensive assistants for Brent Key’s staff

Sherrer was on the staff at Georgia from 2014-17, during Mark Richt’s final two seasons as coach and Kirby Smart’s first two. Sherrer was a linebackers coach for the New York Giants from 2020-21 and coached linebackers and special teams at Tennessee from 2018-19. He was director of player development at Alabama from 2010-12 and was a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide from 1998-2000. Before and after his time at Alabama he was an assistant coach at three high schools in that state.

More changes to defensive coaching responsibilities may be coming, as Jason Semore has been listed as Tech’s special-teams coordinator and linebackers coach for this season.

Key has hired six coaches for his staff since he became the full successor to Collins on Nov. 29. The previous four are offensive coaches: Buster Faulkner (offensive coordinator), Norval McKenzie (running backs), Geep Wade (offensive line) and Josh Crawford (wide receivers).

Key also hired Tim McFarlin, a longtime high school coach in Roswell and winner of state championships at Roswell High and Blessed Trinity, as director of high school relations.

