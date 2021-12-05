Georgia Tech hires Tulane offensive coordinator Chip Long

Georgia Tech hired Tulane offensive coordinator Chip Long as its new offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision confirmed to the AJC on Sunday.
Long will replace Dave Patenaude, who was dismissed at the end of the season after three seasons on coach Geoff Collins’ staff. The hire was first reported by On3.
Long had updated his Twitter bio early Sunday afternoon to reflect his new position.
Long’s most notable experience was his three seasons as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Notre Dame, 2017-19. He helped the Fighting Irish improve from 4-8 in 2016 to 10-3 in 2017 with a significantly improved offense. He was a finalist in 2018 for the Broyles Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top assistant coach, but he was dismissed at the end of the 2019 season.
He served in 2020 as an offensive analyst at Tennessee before taking the coordinating job at Tulane with coach Willie Fritz. At Tulane, Long also coached quarterbacks in addition to his offensive-coordinator role, which were also Patenaude’s responsibilities. Long has mostly coached tight ends in his career.
The year before Long’s hire at Notre Dame from Memphis, the Fighting Irish offense was ranked 37th by Football Outsider’s Fremeau Efficiency Index, then finished 12th, 28th and 25th in his three years. Notre Dame was 33-6 in that span. His offense in his one season at Memphis (2016) was ranked 30th.
Tulane’s offense did not perform nearly as well as his units at Notre Dame and Memphis – the Green Wave offense was 75th this season by FEI after finishing 60th in 2020 – although the Green Wave put up 396 yards and 35 points on Oklahoma in the season opener.
