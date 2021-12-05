Georgia Tech hires Tulane offensive coordinator Chip Long

Long’s most notable experience was his three seasons as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Notre Dame, 2017-19. He helped the Fighting Irish improve from 4-8 in 2016 to 10-3 in 2017 with a significantly improved offense. He was a finalist in 2018 for the Broyles Award, which goes annually to the nation’s top assistant coach, but he was dismissed at the end of the 2019 season.

He served in 2020 as an offensive analyst at Tennessee before taking the coordinating job at Tulane with coach Willie Fritz. At Tulane, Long also coached quarterbacks in addition to his offensive-coordinator role, which were also Patenaude’s responsibilities. Long has mostly coached tight ends in his career.