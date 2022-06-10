ajc logo
Georgia Tech hires Harvard assistant coach Brian Eskildsen, per report

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner has filled the vacancy on his coaching staff, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports posted Thursday. The hire is Harvard assistant coach Brian Eskildsen, who has been on the staff of Crimson coach Tommy Amaker for the past eight seasons.

Eskildsen replaces Eric Reveno, who in April left Tech after six seasons on Pastner’s staff for an equivalent position at Oregon State.

Eskildsen has been part of a successful run at Harvard, contributing to three Ivy league championships. In 2020, Amaker told Stadium that “Brian is our recruiting coordinator and has developed into one of the top assistants in the country. He is complete (at) recruiting, teaching, leading and building relationships.”

In the search, Pastner placed a high priority on recruiting ability, an increasingly important asset with the transfer portal becoming such an integral part of the game. Eskildsen held the title of recruiting coordinator at his two stops prior to Harvard, both with similar academic reputations – Rice and Stanford.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

