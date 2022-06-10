Georgia Tech hires Harvard assistant coach Brian Eskildsen, per report

Eskildsen replaces Eric Reveno, who in April left Tech after six seasons on Pastner’s staff for an equivalent position at Oregon State.

Eskildsen has been part of a successful run at Harvard, contributing to three Ivy league championships. In 2020, Amaker told Stadium that “Brian is our recruiting coordinator and has developed into one of the top assistants in the country. He is complete (at) recruiting, teaching, leading and building relationships.”