Georgia Tech hires basketball assistants Pershin Williams, Karl Hobbs

Hobbs has been at Rutgers since 2016 and was at Connecticut before that (2012-16). Before that, he was a head coach for 10 seasons at George Washington, providing Stoudamire with significant experience for an assistant. At Rutgers, he was part of one of the most significant program builds in recent history in the sport. Rutgers had not been to an NCAA Tournament since the 1990-91 season, but has made two NCAA appearances in the past three years and likely would have made it 2020 if not for the pandemic.

Williams was a part of former Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s staff, helping build the Owls from a one-win team into the ASUN Conference champions this year. Williams is closely tied into recruiting circles in Georgia and played a key role in building an Owls roster stocked with players from the state. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Tech during the tenure of former coach Paul Hewitt.