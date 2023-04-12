BreakingNews
Man arrested, charged with shooting Spalding girl while she slept
X

Georgia Tech hires basketball assistants Pershin Williams, Karl Hobbs

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire has made two assistant coach hires – Rutgers associate head coach Karl Hobbs and Kennesaw State assistant coach Pershin Williams. The latter was confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the former reported by Stadium, both Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Hobbs has been at Rutgers since 2016 and was at Connecticut before that (2012-16). Before that, he was a head coach for 10 seasons at George Washington, providing Stoudamire with significant experience for an assistant. At Rutgers, he was part of one of the most significant program builds in recent history in the sport. Rutgers had not been to an NCAA Tournament since the 1990-91 season, but has made two NCAA appearances in the past three years and likely would have made it 2020 if not for the pandemic.

Williams was a part of former Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim’s staff, helping build the Owls from a one-win team into the ASUN Conference champions this year. Williams is closely tied into recruiting circles in Georgia and played a key role in building an Owls roster stocked with players from the state. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Tech during the tenure of former coach Paul Hewitt.

After coaching at Hardaway High in Columbus, he has also had stops at Columbus State (where he played collegiately) and Georgia Southern.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: Ian Anderson takes the pitcher’s cure - Tommy John surgery5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How will Atlanta United replace Brad Guzan and Franco Ibarra?
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Michael Soroka produces another good outing for Gwinnett
21h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks take fight to Heat to earn playoff spot
15h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks take fight to Heat to earn playoff spot
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Top 10 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL draft
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech assistant Tasha Butts named head coach at Georgetown
4h ago
Georgia Tech wins on walk-off grand slam
5h ago
Brent Key giving Georgia Tech’s new special-teams coach autonomy
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
10h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top