Georgia Tech has ‘humongous’ need to lift 3-point shooting

(Tech has other challenges for its game against Alabama State. Franklin is doubtful with a groin injury, and guards Devon Smith and Deebo Coleman are questionable with ankle and Achilles injuries, respectively.)

Three-point shooting, particularly with adept shooters Miles Kelly and Coleman in the lineup, is one area where Tech could help itself out with better play.

“It’s humongous,” Pastner said. “It’s of tremendous importance to us. Now, we don’t have to live and die by it, but we don’t have a lot of margin for error.”

Kelly and Coleman are hitting their marks. Together, they average 37% (37-for-100). The rest of the team is 23.2% (22-for-95). Guard Lance Terry, who made 35.0% of his 3-point tries last season at Gardner-Webb, has made 31.3% (10-for-32). Smith has made 14.3% (2-for-14) after making 27.8% last season (5-for-18).

The Jackets shot 34.6% (9-for-26) at North Carolina on Saturday, their second-highest rate of the season against Division I competition. Coleman was confident in a continued uptick.

“I would just say now that we’re not in the beginning of the season. We’ve got a flow, and we’ve got a rhythm going. We’re just more comfortable and playing a little bit looser out there, not playing as tight,” he said.

How likely is it that the Jackets could meaningfully break the pattern set in their first 10 games, especially going against presumably more challenging defenses in ACC play?

It depends a little bit on what the definition of meaningful is.

Of the 15 ACC teams going into games Dec. 21 last season (the day of Tech’s 11th game), five improved their 3-point percentage by more than one percentage point, five stayed within one point and five dropped more than one point.

The good news for Tech is that four of the teams that moved up by a point or more were shooting 32.8% or worse, as the Jackets are.

Pastner might try to figure out what N.C. State did, which went from being a 30.5% shooting team to finishing at 34.1%, making 35.9% of its shots over its final 21 games.

Moreover, of the 12 power-conference teams that were shooting between 30.8% and 29.8% on Dec. 20, 2021 (the teams closest to the 30.3% that Tech is shooting now), all 12 saw their shooting percentage improve, nine by 1% or more.

But, for Tech’s chances to be competitive in a season when it was picked to finish last in the ACC, the Jackets most likely need to improve by more than a single percentage point and probably by more than two.

For Tech to improve from 30.3% to 32.3% by season’s end, assuming that shots per game stayed consistent, the Jackets would have to shoot 34.4%. It’s better, but not exceptional and maybe still not what Pastner anticipated.

Of the aforementioned 12 teams, three improved by three percentage points or more. It’s conceivable, but not likely.

“We’ve gotten great looks,” Pastner said. “I believe we’re going to make them. We’ve just got to continue to get good looks. We’re due to get on a streak and get hot.”