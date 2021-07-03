Georgia Tech has highest Director’s Cup finish since 2005

“This is the best year that I can ever remember,” Tech golf coach Bruce Heppler told the AJC in May. “You wouldn’t have figured that, right, with all that’s going on, but it’s terrific. I think it inspires everybody else that you can do this here. And then other teams have success, and they start pulling for each other. It’s been awesome.”

Leading scorers for Tech included Heppler’s golf team (15th at its NCAA championship), the women’s basketball team, which reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history, and the women’s tennis team, which also made the Sweet 16. The men’s basketball team won the ACC championship for the first time since 1993.

The women’s cross country team (20th) and the women’s swimming and diving team (28th) also earnest their highest-ever national finishes.

“I’m so proud of our student-athletes and coaches for their remarkable showing in this year’s Directors’ Cup standings,” athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “Not only have they taken our across-the-board athletic success to a level not achieved on The Flats in 15 years, but they did so despite the unprecedented challenges that they faced over the past year. I think I speak for all Georgia Tech fans when I say congratulations and thank you to our student-athletes and coaches for an incredible year.”