Georgia Tech handles Western Carolina for first win

Georgia Tech’s performance Saturday night wasn’t one to be put in a trophy case. But it was perhaps what the Yellow Jackets needed. Against FCS Western Carolina, Tech was able to overcome mistakes that they can learn from, claim a 35-17 win and set itself up for a heavyweight matchup Saturday against No. 22 Ole Miss.
On a misty night and in front of an announced crowd of 36,486, Tech worked past defensive busts that put it in deficits of 7-0 and 14-7 before scoring the next 28 points of the game to take control of the game. Running back Dontae Smith starred for the Jackets, setting career highs for rushing yards (102) and touchdowns (3), as Tech found the going much easier against a defense that last season ranked last in FCS in rushing defense five days after grinding its gears against arguably the best defense in college football (Clemson).
Questions loom, though, about the Tech defense as the Jackets aim for a bowl game after three consecutive three-win seasons. Besides blown coverages that produced touchdown passes of 49 and 22 yards that gave Western Carolina an early 14-7 lead, the Jackets allowed 390 yards and 26 first downs – more, notably, than Tech acquired against the Catamounts defense (343 and 15, respectively). Tech had consistent difficulty keeping Catamounts quarterback Carlos Davis in the pocket, as he repeatedly evaded pressure to pick up yards on scrambles.
Tech (1-1) did come up with three interceptions – by safety Derrik Allen, cornerback Myles Sims and linebacker Charlie Thomas, who played a dynamic second half after serving a suspension in the first half for a targeting penalty against Clemson – but the Rebels figure to provide a far greater challenge than the Catamounts. Ole Miss ranked sixth in FBS last season in total offense. It may bear mention that Western Carolina (1-1) has never beaten an FBS opponent and had lost its previous five games against FBS opponents by 40 points or more. Tech was favored by 24.5 points Saturday.
Under the direction of offensive coordinator Chip Long, the Tech offense churned out five touchdowns in its first nine possessions. Long showed off the breadth of the playbook, using three tight ends in a goal-line package and showing off a double-slot, three-back look in a third-quarter drive that called to mind the standard formation of former coach Paul Johnson.
Georgia Tech 35, Western Carolina 17
Smith charged for a 51-yard scoring run behind blocks from tackle Jordan Williams and center Weston Franklin that tied the score at 14-14 with 4:35 left in the first quarter. Receiver Nate McCollum used his speed to race for a 40-yard run off a reverse with a key downfield block thrown by guard Pierce Quick for a 21-14 lead that put Western Carolina behind for good.
Quarterback Jeff Sims completed eight of 17 passes for 100 yards with one interception.
Notably, Tech did address some of the flaws of its 41-10 loss to the No. 5 Tigers. Punter David Shanahan successfully booted five punts after the punting unit had allowed two blocks against the Tigers. After being docked for 10 penalties against Clemson, five of them for false starts, Tech was called for four against Western Carolina, one of them a pre-snap violation.
About the Author
Credit: Evan Siegle