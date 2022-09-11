Georgia Tech handles Western Carolina for first win

On a misty night and in front of an announced crowd of 36,486, Tech worked past defensive busts that put it in deficits of 7-0 and 14-7 before scoring the next 28 points of the game to take control of the game. Running back Dontae Smith starred for the Jackets, setting career highs for rushing yards (102) and touchdowns (3), as Tech found the going much easier against a defense that last season ranked last in FCS in rushing defense five days after grinding its gears against arguably the best defense in college football (Clemson).

Questions loom, though, about the Tech defense as the Jackets aim for a bowl game after three consecutive three-win seasons. Besides blown coverages that produced touchdown passes of 49 and 22 yards that gave Western Carolina an early 14-7 lead, the Jackets allowed 390 yards and 26 first downs – more, notably, than Tech acquired against the Catamounts defense (343 and 15, respectively). Tech had consistent difficulty keeping Catamounts quarterback Carlos Davis in the pocket, as he repeatedly evaded pressure to pick up yards on scrambles.