Georgia Tech guard to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech basketball’s first departure of the offseason reportedly is in the works.

Amaree Abram, a sophomore, intends to transfer, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Abram played in only 10 games during the 2023-24 season.

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound native of Texas, Abram arrived at Tech after one season at Ole Miss, where he averaged eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 33 games. Abram then started Tech’s first four games of the season and played 16 minutes off the bench in the fifth, averaging about 16 minutes per game in all five.