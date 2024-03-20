Georgia Tech guard to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech basketball’s first departure of the offseason reportedly is in the works.

Amaree Abram, a sophomore, intends to transfer, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Abram played in only 10 games during the 2023-24 season.

A 6-foot-4, 195-pound native of Texas, Abram arrived at Tech after one season at Ole Miss, where he averaged eight points, two rebounds and two assists in 33 games. Abram then started Tech’s first four games of the season and played 16 minutes off the bench in the fifth, averaging about 16 minutes per game in all five.

Abram would play in only five more games the remainder of the season and in only four ACC games. He last saw the court for the Yellow Jackets on Feb. 6 in a loss to Wake Forest. Abram scored 34 points and had 11 assists during his time with Tech.

Originally committed to Texas A&M, Abram was a four-star prep prospect while finishing his high school career at Southern California Academy. He averaged 16 points and seven assists during his senior season and participated at the 2023 USA U19 men’s national team training camp last summer.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

