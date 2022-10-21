Georgia Tech greats honored by ACC for commitment to social, racial justice

Sanford was honored on the field at Tech’s Thursday night game against Virginia at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

During his playing career at Tech (1975-78), Sanford helped pave a path for Black football players and athletes as one of the initial African-American athletes to enroll and compete at the institute. As the executive director of Georgia Tech’s Letterwinner Association, Sanford has helped dozens of former letterwinners get connected to jobs through his array of contacts and relationships.