Georgia Tech great Matt Wieters on Danny Hall’s staff as undergrad assistant

Wieters, whose 12-year Major League career as a catcher finished in 2020 after four All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves and 1,167 games played, enrolled at Tech this semester and helped Hall’s team in fall practice. He brings considerable experience to a position that often is filled by college athletes whose playing careers are ended by injury, though Hall has filled the position previously with former players who went on to play professionally and then returned to complete their degrees. Wieters may be the rare undergraduate coach, though, whose career earnings have been estimated at almost $62 million.

“He will be instrumental in player development for pitchers, hitters and, obviously, catching,” Hall said in a statement. “I’m excited to use his experience of playing in the MLB for over 10 years with Baltimore, Washington, and St. Louis to enhance our players’ development.”