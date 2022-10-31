Georgia Tech great Matt Wieters on Danny Hall’s staff as undergrad assistant

Fifteen years after he left Georgia Tech to begin a highly successful professional baseball career, former Yellow Jackets catcher Matt Wieters has returned to campus to complete his degree and help coach Danny Hall. He has been granted the humblest of titles – undergraduate assistant coach.
Wieters, whose 12-year Major League career as a catcher finished in 2020 after four All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves and 1,167 games played, enrolled at Tech this semester and helped Hall’s team in fall practice. He brings considerable experience to a position that often is filled by college athletes whose playing careers are ended by injury, though Hall has filled the position previously with former players who went on to play professionally and then returned to complete their degrees. Wieters may be the rare undergraduate coach, though, whose career earnings have been estimated at almost $62 million.
“He will be instrumental in player development for pitchers, hitters and, obviously, catching,” Hall said in a statement. “I’m excited to use his experience of playing in the MLB for over 10 years with Baltimore, Washington, and St. Louis to enhance our players’ development.”
At Tech, Wieters was a two-time first-team All-American playing both catcher and relief pitcher. He is among the Jackets catching greats who have earned their school the nickname “Catcher U.” He was the fifth overall pick in the 2007 draft, by the Baltimore Orioles.
“I am honored and grateful to be back at Tech as the student assistant,” Wieters said in a statement. “Georgia Tech has helped shape me into the man I am today, and I am looking forward to sharing my experiences with the players to help them on and off the field.”
