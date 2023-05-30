Georgia Tech great Lenny Snow dies

Lenny Snow, a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, died Sunday after a brief illness. He was 76.

Snow, who was a first-team All-American running back for the Yellow Jackets in 1966, was inducted into the Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1976.

Born June 11, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, Snow grew up in Daytona Beach, Florida. He spent his adult life in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Trenton, in Dade County.

Snow is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shelia; his three daughters: Stacy Petrea (Matthew), Shelly Nooner, and Betsy Woodward (Sean); a stepson Scott Hill (Tatiana); six grandchildren; his two brothers, Lloyd “Poocho” Snow and Bradley Snow, and a host of extended family and friends. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Snow rushed for 1,743 yards in his career, with 18 touchdowns and accumulated 2,049 total yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. After his senior season, his rushing yards ranked second all-time at Tech. They still rank 24th. He led the Jackets in rushing in each of his three seasons (1965-67).

As a sophomore, Snow was named MVP of the 1965 Gator Bowl, when he rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown to help lead Tech to a 31-21 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech. The next season, he rushed for 761 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 128 yards along the way to becoming a first-team All-American selection by the Football Writers Association of America. That season, the final one for legendary coach Bobby Dodd, the Jackets finished with a 9-2 record, an Orange Bowl berth and a No. 8 final national ranking.