ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech great Jack Thompson dies

Jack Thompson, the special assistant to Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury and a longtime administrator in the Tech athletic department, was to be honored Friday April 26, 2019 as an NCAA Inclusion Trailblazer. (Georgia Tech Athletics)
Caption
Jack Thompson, the special assistant to Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury and a longtime administrator in the Tech athletic department, was to be honored Friday April 26, 2019 as an NCAA Inclusion Trailblazer. (Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Jack Thompson, a legendary figure in Georgia Tech athletics, died at the age of 84.

Thompson arrived at Tech in 1968 as the football program’s director of recruiting. He worked in that position for coaches Bud Carson, Bill Fulcher and Pepper Rodgers before he was promoted to assistant athletic director in 1977 and then to associate AD in 1982. He held that job until he retired in 2018.

Thompson made a mark as an outstanding fundraiser and received credit for having raised nearly $600 million for the Alexander-Tharpe Fund.

“Jack was a friend, mentor and counselor to so many of us former student-athletes and the one who helped many of us get our first jobs out of Tech,” said Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury, also a Tech alumnus, in a statement released by Tech on Wednesday.

“What an incredible legacy he has in the thousands of Georgia Tech student-athletes he helped along the way. Jack’s passing is a tremendous loss personally for all of us who knew him and worked with him, and to the many alumni and benefactors who have supported our athletic programs over his many years of service. He was a Georgia Tech institution. During his half century here, there was not one student-athlete, coach or staff member that came through The Flats who didn’t benefit from Jack’s hard work, incredible talent and love for the Yellow Jackets. He will be greatly missed.”

According to Tech, Thompson raised money for “the construction or major renovation of every athletics facility on Tech’s campus. His efforts also provided scholarships for thousands of student-athletes to receive their education and degrees from Georgia Tech.”

Thompson is survived by his wife, Mary, his son Scott and his daughter, Tracy. He was preceded in death by his son Jay.

Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending.

In Other News
1
Devin Elllison, Michael Rankins leaving Georgia Tech team
2
Clayton Powell-Lee, son of ex-Jacket Gary Lee, commits to Georgia Tech
3
Georgia Tech’s 3 draftees overcame disappointment, failing, injury
4
What the Braves like about two Georgia Tech players drafted Monday
5
Georgia Tech’s Waddell, Malloy, Hurter selected in Major League draft
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top