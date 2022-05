Georgia Tech spring graduates include 76 athletes

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The most prominent of the soon-to-be alumni is former Major League Baseball star Mark Teixeira, who came back to Tech in the spring of 2021 to finish his remaining 41 credits after leaving Tech to play professional baseball in 2001. Teixeira will graduate with a degree in business administration.

By the measure of the NCAA, Tech had a 90% graduation success rate through December 2021, an all-time high for the athletic department.