Georgia Tech goes with ‘classic’ design for new uniforms

For the first time since 2018, Georgia Tech will take the field adorned in a new set of uniforms.
The team released its new uniforms – an interchangeable collection of white, gold and blue jerseys and pants – Monday on social media in a video voiced over by Yellow Jackets legend Joe Hamilton.
“It’s time to go back to our roots,” Hamilton said over shots of the new uniform (modeled by wide receiver Leo Blackburn) interspersed with highlights of past Tech stars including Hamilton and Calvin Johnson. “It’s time to don the historic white and gold. This is the Georgia Tech classic uniform.”
While not drastically different from the first set of uniforms designed by Adidas after it took over as the athletic department’s gear supplier in 2018, the outfits have a more traditional look, particularly the two stripes on the sleeves that replace the “stinger” pattern that were featured on the first Adidas jerseys on the sleeves and collar. The pants also have the same conventional stripe look in the piping.
The other eye-catching detail is the metallic gold that is used for the jersey numbers on the white jerseys and on the piping of the pants, which are meant to match the metallic gold of the helmets and the Ramblin’ Wreck. The uniforms will also feature numbers on the shoulders, which were not included on the 2018 design.
The gold used in the jerseys and pants – often a source of intense examination for a subset of Tech fans – may be a slightly lighter shade than the one used for the original Adidas design. Recreating the Tech gold tone on different materials, such as football jerseys and pants, has long been a challenge for designers.
According to Tech’s news release, the uniform redesign was two years in the making, led by Adidas, the athletic department and coach Geoff Collins.
