Georgia Tech goes with ‘classic’ design for new uniforms

While not drastically different from the first set of uniforms designed by Adidas after it took over as the athletic department’s gear supplier in 2018, the outfits have a more traditional look, particularly the two stripes on the sleeves that replace the “stinger” pattern that were featured on the first Adidas jerseys on the sleeves and collar. The pants also have the same conventional stripe look in the piping.

The other eye-catching detail is the metallic gold that is used for the jersey numbers on the white jerseys and on the piping of the pants, which are meant to match the metallic gold of the helmets and the Ramblin’ Wreck. The uniforms will also feature numbers on the shoulders, which were not included on the 2018 design.