Georgia Tech general manager Patrick Suddes leaving for North Carolina

Besides Suddes, Collins also lost running backs coach Tashard Choice (first to USC, now at Texas), tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan (Temple) and defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman (Michigan State). All-American running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and starting defensive end Jared Ivey (Ole Miss) left through the transfer portal. Collins also fired three assistant coaches, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich and safeties coach Nathan Burton.

One of the people who confirmed the move and was familiar with Suddes’ thinking said that Suddes’ taking the job at North Carolina was not a reflection on Tech, Collins or the perception that Collins’ job security going into his fourth season is unstable after three consecutive three-win seasons.