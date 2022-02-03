Hamburger icon
Georgia Tech general manager Patrick Suddes leaving for North Carolina

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

In an offseason in which three assistant coaches and two top players have left for other schools, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has lost a most trusted and important aide. General manager Patrick Suddes, whom Collins charged with leading the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting and roster management, accepted a position at North Carolina, three people familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

The departure was first reported by Rivals earlier Thursday.

It is a major hit for Collins as he goes into his fourth season in which expectations will be markedly higher after three consecutive three-win seasons. Suddes has overseen recruiting for Tech since his hire in January 2019, a month after Collins’ arrival from Temple.

Besides Suddes, Collins also lost running backs coach Tashard Choice (first to USC, now at Texas), tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan (Temple) and defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman (Michigan State). All-American running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and starting defensive end Jared Ivey (Ole Miss) left through the transfer portal. Collins also fired three assistant coaches, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich and safeties coach Nathan Burton.

One of the people who confirmed the move and was familiar with Suddes’ thinking said that Suddes’ taking the job at North Carolina was not a reflection on Tech, Collins or the perception that Collins’ job security going into his fourth season is unstable after three consecutive three-win seasons.

Suddes’ career goal is to be an athletic director, and the opportunity offered him at North Carolina will give him additional responsibilities that will help him get closer to that goal. Suddes, in fact, had turned down other job offers, including recently, to stay at Tech with Collins. Further, Suddes will work with Tar Heels football coach Mack Brown, who hired Suddes to run his recruiting at Texas. The two worked together for one season, and Brown tried to hire Suddes for a similar position at North Carolina when he was hired in the same cycle as Collins after the end of the 2018 season.

“He’s as good as anybody in the country,” Brown said of Suddes before the Tech-North Carolina game in September. “I love Patrick.”

Story will be updated.

