Georgia Tech gets commitment from Yale tight end

Georgia Tech continued to add to its 2024 roster Monday when Jackson Hawes, a senior at Yale, committed to play for the Yellow Jackets, according to Rivals.com.

Hawes is a 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end who spent four years with the Bulldogs. He had 13 catches for 139 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 and was named all-conference in the Ivy League. Hawes recorded nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown this past fall.

Originally from Salt Lake City, Hawes was a wide receiver and defensive end at Highland High School. He had 11 catches for 227 yards and three scores on offense to go along with 29 tackles (10 for a loss) and four sacks on defense as a high school senior.