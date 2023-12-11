Georgia Tech gets commitment from Yale tight end

Georgia Tech continued to add to its 2024 roster Monday when Jackson Hawes, a senior at Yale, committed to play for the Yellow Jackets, according to Rivals.com.
Hawes is a 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end who spent four years with the Bulldogs. He had 13 catches for 139 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 and was named all-conference in the Ivy League. Hawes recorded nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown this past fall.
Originally from Salt Lake City, Hawes was a wide receiver and defensive end at Highland High School. He had 11 catches for 227 yards and three scores on offense to go along with 29 tackles (10 for a loss) and four sacks on defense as a high school senior.
Tech is losing tight ends Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson due to graduation off the current roster.
After a great 4 seasons at Yale and exhausting my eligibility there, I’m excited to announce I’ll be entering the portal as a Graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility! https://t.co/waubbHbTRP— Jackson Hawes (@12hawes12) November 20, 2023
