Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information

Tech fans always love it when the Jackets defeat Georgia, but a victory against a Georgia team ranked No. 1 could leave the fan base thinking it might never get better than this.

That likely won’t happen this year, though, and Tech is 0-2 all-time against a No. 1-ranked Georgia team. They haven’t played such a Georgia team since 1982. The Tech program would benefit from beating the 35-point spread.