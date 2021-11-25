Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information

The big Georgia Tech football news of the week was Todd Stansbury’s announcement that Geoff Collins will return for the 2022 season. Among the follow-up questions is whether the news will boost the Yellow Jackets enough for them to give No. 1 Georgia a challenge Saturday afternoon.
Tech fans always love it when the Jackets defeat Georgia, but a victory against a Georgia team ranked No. 1 could leave the fan base thinking it might never get better than this.
That likely won’t happen this year, though, and Tech is 0-2 all-time against a No. 1-ranked Georgia team. They haven’t played such a Georgia team since 1982. The Tech program would benefit from beating the 35-point spread.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 27
Time: Noon ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 1 Georgia, 11-0, 8-0 SEC; Georgia Tech, 3-8, 2-6 ACC
Television: ABC will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Randy Waters is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 98/203.
Online: WatchESPN.com and RamblinWreck.com.
