ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information

Georgia and Georgia Tech line up at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
Georgia and Georgia Tech line up at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 30, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The big Georgia Tech football news of the week was Todd Stansbury’s announcement that Geoff Collins will return for the 2022 season. Among the follow-up questions is whether the news will boost the Yellow Jackets enough for them to give No. 1 Georgia a challenge Saturday afternoon.

Tech fans always love it when the Jackets defeat Georgia, but a victory against a Georgia team ranked No. 1 could leave the fan base thinking it might never get better than this.

That likely won’t happen this year, though, and Tech is 0-2 all-time against a No. 1-ranked Georgia team. They haven’t played such a Georgia team since 1982. The Tech program would benefit from beating the 35-point spread.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 1 Georgia, 11-0, 8-0 SEC; Georgia Tech, 3-8, 2-6 ACC

Television: ABC will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Randy Waters is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 98/203.

Online: WatchESPN.com and RamblinWreck.com.

About the Author

ajc.com

David Wellham
Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
5 things to know before Georgia Tech faces No. 1 Georgia
1h ago
Todd Stansbury shows his faith in Geoff Collins with decision to retain him
4h ago
Yellow Jackets name their favorite Thanksgiving dishes
9h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top