Georgia Tech-Georgia: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech appears to be in a better place to face No. 1 Georgia than this time last year, but Georgia remains formidable.
Tech lost its past two games against UGA by a combined score of 97-7, losing each by 45 points, but Geoff Collins was the Yellow Jackets’ coach for those games, and he’s gone. Tech is 4-3 since he left. Tech’s defense has improved since Collins left, which could help some Saturday.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 26
Time: Noon ET
Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens
Records: Georgia Tech 5-6, No. 1 Georgia 11-0
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 138 or 194/SiriusXM app 955.
Online: RamblinWreck.com.
