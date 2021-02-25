Georgia Tech-Georgia basketball game set for 2021-22 season

The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs were to play this season at McCamish Pavilion, also on Nov. 19. However, the game was put in doubt by the NCAA’s decision to delay the start of the season until Nov. 25 in order for teams to start the season when most students would not be on campus as a COVID-19 precaution. The change left Tech and Georgia scrambling to find a makeup date, which they were unable to do. As a result, Tech and Georgia did not face each other for the first time since the 1923-24 season.

The game, which next season will be played on a Friday, appears to have found a home in the week before Thanksgiving. After the game was played in December following the end of the semester from 2015-18, the two teams moved the game up to that week to enable students to more easily attend the games.