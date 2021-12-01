Georgia Tech, George Godsey had conversations about coordinator job

In Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ search for a new offensive coordinator, former Yellow Jackets George Godsey considered the position before deciding to stay in his current job as co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach with the Miami Dolphins, according to a person familiar with the situation. The conversations with Godsey did not advance to the point of an actual job offer, the person further told the AJC.
Collins is in the search for a new coordinator and quarterbacks coach since dismissing Dave Patenaude on Sunday after three seasons.
Godsey would have been a name to excite the fan base as a new offensive coordinator going into Collins’ fourth season. Godsey was a beloved Jackets star as a two-year starter for coach George O’Leary. Tech offensive-line coach Brent Key blocked for him, and Godsey threw to Will Glover, now a quality control specialist for the Tech offense.
He continues to hold several school records, including highest career completion percentage. But it would have been an unusual transition for Godsey, going from being a co-coordinator in the NFL to being a coordinator at the college level.
Godsey coached under O’Leary at Central Florida 2004-10 and has been in the NFL since, with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and, since 2019, the Dolphins.
He has held the title of offensive coordinator once, in 2015-16 with the Texans. Houston ranked 31st of 32 team in yards per play both seasons, although in 2015 the Texans won the AFC South and became the first NFL team since 1950 to make the playoffs with four different starting quarterbacks winning at least one regular-season game. In 2016, the Texans won the AFC South again. Godsey and the Texans had what was termed a mutual agreement to part ways after his second season. Houston’s coach at the time was Bill O’Brien, who was Godsey’s offensive coordinator at Tech in 2001.
About the Author