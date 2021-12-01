Georgia Tech, George Godsey had conversations about coordinator job

Collins is in the search for a new coordinator and quarterbacks coach since dismissing Dave Patenaude on Sunday after three seasons.

Godsey would have been a name to excite the fan base as a new offensive coordinator going into Collins’ fourth season. Godsey was a beloved Jackets star as a two-year starter for coach George O’Leary. Tech offensive-line coach Brent Key blocked for him, and Godsey threw to Will Glover, now a quality control specialist for the Tech offense.