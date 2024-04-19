BreakingNews
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech gains commitment from Kentucky lineman, loses a lineman too

Georgia Tech offensive linemen Gabe Fortson (60) and Ryan Purves (64) participate in a drill during their first day of spring football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia Tech offensive linemen Gabe Fortson (60) and Ryan Purves (64) participate in a drill during their first day of spring football practice at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
15 minutes ago

Georgia Tech gained an offensive lineman and lost another Thursday.

Former Kentucky lineman Nick Pearson announced via his social media channels that he intends to transfer to Tech. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound graduate of Blessed Trinity High School did not play as a true freshman at UK in 2023. He originally joined the Kentucky program over scholarship offers from Charlotte, Maryland and North Carolina.

Gabe Fortson, meanwhile, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday. Fortson played five snaps (in the Yellow Jackets’ win at Virginia on Nov. 4). The 6-foot-3, 299-pound graduate of North Cobb Christian was considered a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and had scholarship offers from Duke, Memphis, Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Ole Miss, among others.

Tech has now had nine players enter the NCAA’s transfer portal since the program’s annual spring game Saturday.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

