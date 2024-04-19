Georgia Tech gains commitment from Kentucky lineman, loses a lineman too

Georgia Tech gained an offensive lineman and lost another Thursday.

Former Kentucky lineman Nick Pearson announced via his social media channels that he intends to transfer to Tech. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound graduate of Blessed Trinity High School did not play as a true freshman at UK in 2023. He originally joined the Kentucky program over scholarship offers from Charlotte, Maryland and North Carolina.

Gabe Fortson, meanwhile, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Thursday. Fortson played five snaps (in the Yellow Jackets’ win at Virginia on Nov. 4). The 6-foot-3, 299-pound graduate of North Cobb Christian was considered a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and had scholarship offers from Duke, Memphis, Missouri, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Ole Miss, among others.

Tech has now had nine players enter the NCAA’s transfer portal since the program’s annual spring game Saturday.