Georgia Tech fundraising initiative exceeds $9.5 million

Georgia Tech’s latest fundraising initiative will exceed $9.5 million, surpassing its original goal of $2.5 million, according to information provided by the Institute’s athletic department Tuesday.
The “Competitive Drive Initiative” raised $4.8 million to accelerate funding for athletes. The Georgia Tech Foundation pledged a dollar-for-dollar match, resulting in the final total of almost $10 million.
The fundraising effort, spearheaded by Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the athletic department and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, was announced Oct. 27, with the goal of raising $2.5 million. That goal was reached Dec. 5. A new goal of $3.5 million was set. More than 1,700 donors contributed, according to the Institute’s athletic department.
“We are so appreciative for the generosity of Georgia Tech fans and their commitment to accelerating the impact that they make on our student-athletes,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement released by the athletic department. “On behalf of our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff, we thank everyone who contributed to the Competitive Drive Initiative.”
