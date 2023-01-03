Georgia Tech fundraising initiative exceeds $9.5 million

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The “Competitive Drive Initiative” raised $4.8 million to accelerate funding for athletes. The Georgia Tech Foundation pledged a dollar-for-dollar match, resulting in the final total of almost $10 million.

The fundraising effort, spearheaded by Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, the athletic department and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, was announced Oct. 27, with the goal of raising $2.5 million. That goal was reached Dec. 5. A new goal of $3.5 million was set. More than 1,700 donors contributed, according to the Institute’s athletic department.