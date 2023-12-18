Georgia Tech freshman earns ACC honor again

Georgia Tech forward Baye Ndongo was selected as ACC rookie of the week for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.
A native of Mboro, Senegal, Ndongo recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 19 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ 82-81 overtime win over Penn State on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. He recorded the most rebounds in a game by a Jacket since Moses Wright against Georgia State in 2020.
The 19 boards also tied for the most rebounds ever by a Tech freshman and the second most by any ACC player this season.
Ndongo was 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 at the free-throw line.
Ndongo made 9 of 11 shots from the floor in Tech’s 72-68 win over Duke earlier this season to go along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal, and blocked four shots in the game. He had three assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot to help the Jackets upend No. 21 Mississippi State in the same week to earn his first honor from the ACC.
For the season, Ndongo is averaging nine rebounds and 8.8 points.
