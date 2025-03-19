Georgia Tech football receives first commitment toward 2026 signing class

The Georgia Tech football program is on the board for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Traeviss Stevenson, a cornerback, announced Tuesday he is committed to Tech. A 6-foot-1, 181-pound rising senior at Brooks County High School, Stevenson is an unranked prospect.

In 2024, Stevenson made 74 tackles (two for a loss), four interceptions and recovered a fumble. He was an all-state selection by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and an all-region selection for his play on offense (he had 29 receptions for 244 yards and 18 carries for 136 yards).