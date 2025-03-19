Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech football receives first commitment toward 2026 signing class

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) scores a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) scores a touchdown during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Updated 47 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech football program is on the board for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Traeviss Stevenson, a cornerback, announced Tuesday he is committed to Tech. A 6-foot-1, 181-pound rising senior at Brooks County High School, Stevenson is an unranked prospect.

In 2024, Stevenson made 74 tackles (two for a loss), four interceptions and recovered a fumble. He was an all-state selection by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and an all-region selection for his play on offense (he had 29 receptions for 244 yards and 18 carries for 136 yards).

Stevenson also reportedly has scholarship offers from nearly 20 programs, including Memphis, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tulane, Central Florida and Vanderbilt.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
