Georgia Tech football picked to finish sixth in ACC’s Coastal Division

“I just feel like the fourth year is going to be a big breakout year to where everybody’s talking about Georgia Tech,” cornerback Zamari Walton said last week at the ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte. “It’s going to be a shocker, so I’m excited.”

The poll has been fairly accurate in forecasting the Jackets in Collins’ first three seasons. Tech was picked to finish last in the Coastal in 2019, and it did. In 2020, when the league scrapped the two-division format, the Jackets were picked to finish last (15th) but finished 11th. Last year, Tech was projected to place sixth in the Coastal, which is where the Jackets finished.

Clemson was the runaway favorite to win the ACC title with 103 of the 164 voters picking the Tigers, followed by N.C. State (38) and Miami (eight). Clemson has won seven of the past eight league championships.

The Tigers also were the clear-cut favorite in the Atlantic Division (111 first-place votes, well ahead of N.C. State with 44).

Miami was picked to win the Coastal, with 98 first-place votes, followed by defending ACC champion Pittsburgh, which received 38 first-place votes. Tech received one first-place vote to win the division.

Tech begins the season at 8 p.m. Sept. 5 (Labor Day) against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ACC preseason poll (164 total votes)

Overall champion

Clemson - 103

N.C. State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1

Atlantic Division (First-place votes in parentheses)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

N.C. State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division (First-place votes in parentheses)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220