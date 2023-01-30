At end of rough season, Harrison Butker ‘thankful’ for game-winner

The Westminster graduate has performed when it has counted most, though. Including his 3-for-3 effort against Cincinnati, he is 5-for-5 in the playoffs this season.

“As a kicker, you dream about those moments, right?” Butker said. “That’s what everyone remembers – those big kicks, not necessarily their field-goal percentage during the regular season or whatever.”

As a case in point, he brought up Adam Vinatieri, who was a three-time first-team All-Pro in his career for his regular-season excellence but is most remembered for his series of clutch postseason field goals.

“I grew up a big Vinatieri fan, and he was a very accurate kicker, but you think about all those big kicks he had throughout his career, and that’s what comes to mind when you think of kickers,” Butker said.

With the Chiefs, Butker has his own growing collection. Last year, in successive playoff games, he made last-second kicks of 49 and 44 yards to force overtime. He can add a powerful blast that arced through the frigid night air Sunday night, descending safely between the goalposts. Two weeks from now, he has a chance for another.

