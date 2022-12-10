Georgia Tech follows big win with loss at North Carolina

The four-game losing streak was a historic albatross for the Tar Heels. With losses to Iowa State, Alabama, Indiana and Virginia Tech – three Top 25 teams and the defending ACC champion – North Carolina became the first AP preseason No. 1 to lose four consecutive games.

The Tar Heels were shooting 29.2% from 3-point range, 319th in Division I well off their 35.8% rate from last season when they reached the national title game. North Carolina fared no better from behind the arc against Tech (3-for-13 for 23.1%), but Tech’s offensive inefficiency and its inability to keep the Tar Heels off the offensive glass (a season-long issue for Pastner’s team) more than offset that shortcoming.

North Carolina 75, Georgia Tech 59

Not playing their best on offense, the Jackets nearly made it to halftime to regroup within striking distance. When center Rodney Howard made a jump shot from the elbow with 8:11 left in the first half, the Jackets trailed 28-26. This after Tech’s play had been ragged enough that Pastner had spent two of his four timeouts in the first nine minutes to try to keep the Tar Heels from getting away.

However, it was the last time the Jackets scored in the half, playing tentatively and unable to create open shots for each other. The Tar Heels offense closed out hot, going on an 11-0 run for a 39-26 halftime lead.

In a game where the Jackets were not getting the benefit of the whistle (20 fouls to 11 in North Carolina’s favor, and it was 14-3 at one point in the second half) and were not playing for offensive rebounds to try to slow the Tar Heels’ transition game, Tech couldn’t afford to squander chances elsewhere.

However, the Jackets couldn’t avoid mistakes. Whether it was committing at least three turnovers on possessions coming out of timeouts, Howard and Kelly misreading each other twice on passes on the perimeter or the defense allowing 6-foot-11, 235-pound Armando Bacot to be the first player down the floor for a transition basket, Tech didn’t give itself much of a chance to steal out of Chapel Hill with an upset. North Carolina’s lead in the second half was never less than 11 points.