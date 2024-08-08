Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech-Florida State matchup in Ireland sold out

Georgia Tech players are spotted participating in a drill at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility in Atlanta on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech players are spotted participating in a drill at the Brock Indoor Practice Facility in Atlanta on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
53 minutes ago

With more than 47,000 tickets sold, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game in Dublin, Ireland, between Georgia Tech and Florida State scheduled for Aug. 24 at Aviva Stadium is a sellout, organizers of the game announced Thursday. The 47,000 tickets sold includes more than 25,000 tickets purchased in the United States.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic consistently has boosted Ireland’s economy, according to Grant Thornton’s Post-Game Economic Impact Reports. Last year’s game between Navy and Notre Dame generated a record 180 million pounds ($228.6 million) for the local Irish economy.

The events mark some of the highest revenue-generating sporting events ever held in Ireland, with last year’s game witnessing the largest-ever single movement of U.S. citizens outside of the U.S. for an individual sporting event.

This year’s matchup includes pep rallies in Smithfield Square and Merrion Square, tailgating pubs, live radio and podcast broadcasts and events from top American football presenters in pubs and whiskey distilleries in Dublin. Other activities lined up include the high school based Global Ireland Football Tournament, being held at Donnybrook Stadium, as well as Irish shopping experiences and Irish music and dance experiences throughout the city.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

This year’s game is expected to draw more than 3.5 million viewers tuning in across the U.S. on ESPN. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Dame Street in Dublin City center, the first time the pregame show will be broadcast from outside the U.S.

TG4 also confirmed that the station will broadcast the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, marking the first time the match will be broadcast live on free-to-air television in Ireland, while Sky Sports will cover the game in the United Kingdom.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama raise NIL funds at football practice through fan admission...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta is the United States’ emerging soccer hub
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United knocked out of Leagues Cup by Santos Laguna
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pass rush a point of emphasis for Georgia Tech’s defense
Georgia Tech teammate on Sylvain Yondjouen’s comeback: ‘He’s inspirational’
Georgia Tech has bevy of depth at receiver
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs