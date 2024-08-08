Georgia Tech-Florida State matchup in Ireland sold out

With more than 47,000 tickets sold, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game in Dublin, Ireland, between Georgia Tech and Florida State scheduled for Aug. 24 at Aviva Stadium is a sellout, organizers of the game announced Thursday. The 47,000 tickets sold includes more than 25,000 tickets purchased in the United States.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic consistently has boosted Ireland’s economy, according to Grant Thornton’s Post-Game Economic Impact Reports. Last year’s game between Navy and Notre Dame generated a record 180 million pounds ($228.6 million) for the local Irish economy.

The events mark some of the highest revenue-generating sporting events ever held in Ireland, with last year’s game witnessing the largest-ever single movement of U.S. citizens outside of the U.S. for an individual sporting event.