Georgia Tech-Florida State matchup in Ireland sold out

With more than 47,000 tickets sold, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game in Dublin, Ireland, between Georgia Tech and Florida State scheduled for Aug. 24 at Aviva Stadium is a sellout, organizers of the game announced Thursday. The 47,000 tickets sold includes more than 25,000 tickets purchased in the United States.
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic consistently has boosted Ireland’s economy, according to Grant Thornton’s Post-Game Economic Impact Reports. Last year’s game between Navy and Notre Dame generated a record 180 million pounds ($228.6 million) for the local Irish economy.
The events mark some of the highest revenue-generating sporting events ever held in Ireland, with last year’s game witnessing the largest-ever single movement of U.S. citizens outside of the U.S. for an individual sporting event.
This year’s matchup includes pep rallies in Smithfield Square and Merrion Square, tailgating pubs, live radio and podcast broadcasts and events from top American football presenters in pubs and whiskey distilleries in Dublin. Other activities lined up include the high school based Global Ireland Football Tournament, being held at Donnybrook Stadium, as well as Irish shopping experiences and Irish music and dance experiences throughout the city.
This year’s game is expected to draw more than 3.5 million viewers tuning in across the U.S. on ESPN. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Dame Street in Dublin City center, the first time the pregame show will be broadcast from outside the U.S.
TG4 also confirmed that the station will broadcast the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, marking the first time the match will be broadcast live on free-to-air television in Ireland, while Sky Sports will cover the game in the United Kingdom.
