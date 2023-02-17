Georgia Tech fills in open date with Division II Florida Tech

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

It has been Pastner’s belief that his teams, rather than resting during the open date in the ACC schedule, are better off playing a team to keep their rhythm. However, it is highly difficult to find another Division I opponent that has an open date in January or February that corresponds with Tech’s and is willing to give it up to play a non-conference game. Hence, the Jackets generally have had to go to Division II to find a team eager to accommodate Tech and give its players the chance to play an ACC opponent (and also accept a payout). It is not the convention. The Jackets are the only ACC team this season that filled its open date with a non-conference game and the only team in the league to play a Division II team.

Pastner’s philosophy would seem to have particular logic this season. Tech (10-16) has won two of its past three games after losing the previous nine and might benefit from continuing to play rather than wait until Tuesday to play again at Pittsburgh.