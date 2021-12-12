Georgia Tech’s volleyball team falls to top-seeded Louisville in regional final

Playing before a crowd of 5,917 in Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky., the Cardinals improved to 32-0 in advancing to their first Final Four in denying a Jackets team likewise seeking its first-ever Final Four berth. In defeat, Tech (26-7) became only the ninth team to take a set off the Cardinals, who won 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20.

“They played clean, scrappy volleyball, they have a great defense, and it shows every single game they come out fighting, and I think we’re a program that does the same thing,” Tech setter Matti McKissock told media in Louisville. “It just wasn’t our night (Saturday), but all the respect goes to Louisville. They’re a great team.”