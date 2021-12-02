Georgia Tech falls to No. 23 Wisconsin in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Tech fell to 5-2 and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. Wisconsin (6-1) dropped the Jackets’ record in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge to 9-12 and stopped Tech’s two-game win streak in the event.

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison was nearly Devoe’s equal, scoring 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range. He was particularly effective midway through the second half when he scored nine points on four consecutive Wisconsin possessions, hitting jumpers all while being closely guarded. The last jumper gave the Badgers their largest lead of the game at 53-43.

The game was played before an announced crowd of 6,302, which included more than 2,100 Tech students. Their cheering provided the most pronounced home-court advantage this season, support that the Jackets hadn’t enjoyed in such volume since the end of the 2019-20 season, as last season’s games were played before limited attendance.