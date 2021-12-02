Georgia Tech falls to No. 23 Wisconsin in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

In its biggest test of the young season and in front of a charged home crowd, Georgia Tech profited from a superior individual performance from guard Michael Devoe, but fell short to No. 23 Wisconsin 70-66 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at McCamish Pavilion Wednesday night.
Coming back from a week in which he was subdued with the flu, Devoe scored 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field, continuing the scoring tear that has made him the ACC’s leading scorer. It was his second 30-point game of the season. However, the Jackets had difficulty coming up with additional scoring against Wisconsin’s stringent defense.
The rest of the Jackets shot 11-for-30 from the field, with center Rodney Howard and guard Deivon Smith leading the rest of the team with nine points each. The Jackets shot 41.5% from the field (22-for-53) and managed only seven assists, a season low.
Even still, Tech rallied from a 53-43 deficit with 11:40 remaining, tying the game at 61 with 5:27 left. But Wisconsin’s defensive effort prevailed from there. The Jackets missed their next eight shots, scoring only on three free throws and a basket by Howard in the final seconds with the game out of reach.
Credit: AP
Tech fell to 5-2 and saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. Wisconsin (6-1) dropped the Jackets’ record in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge to 9-12 and stopped Tech’s two-game win streak in the event.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison was nearly Devoe’s equal, scoring 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range. He was particularly effective midway through the second half when he scored nine points on four consecutive Wisconsin possessions, hitting jumpers all while being closely guarded. The last jumper gave the Badgers their largest lead of the game at 53-43.
The game was played before an announced crowd of 6,302, which included more than 2,100 Tech students. Their cheering provided the most pronounced home-court advantage this season, support that the Jackets hadn’t enjoyed in such volume since the end of the 2019-20 season, as last season’s games were played before limited attendance.
