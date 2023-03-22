Georgia Tech falls short vs. Wofford

The most glaring aspect of Georgia Tech’s 8-5 loss to Wofford on Tuesday at Russ Chandler Stadium was its 16 runners left on base. The Jackets left the bases loaded in four different innings and hit 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
“Just disappointing because I think we had plenty of chances to score some runs and just didn’t do it,” coach Danny Hall told media after the game.
The team’s pitching was also complicit, surrendering 14 hits to the Terriers, two for home runs. In a particularly challenging segment of the schedule, Tech (14-7) has allowed eight runs or more in five of its past six games. Wofford improved to 15-5 and No. 27 in RPI.
In the loss, Jake DeLeo and Angelo DiSpigna homered for the Jackets, their sixth and fifth of the season, respectively. DeLeo is hitting .427 for the season.
Through the weekend, Tech was last in the ACC in ERA (6.46) and second to last in opponent batting average (.284) and walks per nine innings (5.35).
The Jackets will play Clemson at home this weekend in a three-game series.
