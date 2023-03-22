Georgia Tech falls short vs. Wofford

“Just disappointing because I think we had plenty of chances to score some runs and just didn’t do it,” coach Danny Hall told media after the game.

Explore Complete Tech coverage from the AJC

The team’s pitching was also complicit, surrendering 14 hits to the Terriers, two for home runs. In a particularly challenging segment of the schedule, Tech (14-7) has allowed eight runs or more in five of its past six games. Wofford improved to 15-5 and No. 27 in RPI.