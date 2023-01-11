Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Purcell Pavilion was again unkind to Georgia Tech. After forcing overtime by coming back from a nine-point second-half deficit, the Yellow Jackets fell to Notre Dame 73-72 Tuesday night. The Jackets have lost all nine games they have played against Notre Dame at Purcell since the Irish joined the ACC prior to the 2013-14 season.
Tech (8-8, 1-5 ACC) lost for the fourth time in its past five games, this time to a Notre Dame team that had yet to win in ACC play. The Irish (9-8, 1-5) earned their first ACC win of the season.
In the overtime period, the outcome was decided in the final minute. Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant hit a 3-pointer for a 70-68 lead with 1:20 left and Trey Wertz answered with a 3 with 55 seconds left for a 71-70 lead for Notre Dame. Sturdivant drove and missed, but Wertz was called for a foul on the shot with 39.9 seconds left, sending Sturdivant to the line for two shots. He made both to take back the lead at 72-71.
But Nate Laszewski made a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left for the final 73-72 lead. Tech had two shots to win, a missed 3-pointer by Sturdivant that went out of bounds. Possession was awarded to Tech with 3.7 seconds left. Forward Ja’von Franklin’s jumper from behind the free-throw line was off the mark and Tech couldn’t get the rebound as time expired.
Sturdivant scored a career-high 18 points, all after halftime.
Behind a strong run of play from Sturdivant, Tech took a 65-58 lead with 2:31 to play. But the Irish responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game with a 3-pointer by Wertz with 53 seconds left.
Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72
On the possession following Wertz’s 3, Tech was unable to produce a good shot, as guard Miles Kelly took a challenged 3-pointer well behind the arc that was off the mark as the shot clock expired. The Jackets survived Notre Dame’s last chance of regulation, a missed layup by J.J. Starling with four seconds left.
Sturdivant was critical in the second-half rally from a 41-32 deficit with 16:06 left in regulation. The junior, who had only played three seconds of the first half, scored 11 points in the final 13:08 of the second half and added seven in overtime.
Franklin was also difference-making, scoring a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four blocks and three assists. He played all 45 minutes of the game.
