Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame

Behind a strong run of play from Sturdivant, Tech took a 65-58 lead with 2:31 to play. But the Irish responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game with a 3-pointer by Wertz with 53 seconds left.

Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72

On the possession following Wertz’s 3, Tech was unable to produce a good shot, as guard Miles Kelly took a challenged 3-pointer well behind the arc that was off the mark as the shot clock expired. The Jackets survived Notre Dame’s last chance of regulation, a missed layup by J.J. Starling with four seconds left.

Sturdivant was critical in the second-half rally from a 41-32 deficit with 16:06 left in regulation. The junior, who had only played three seconds of the first half, scored 11 points in the final 13:08 of the second half and added seven in overtime.

Franklin was also difference-making, scoring a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four blocks and three assists. He played all 45 minutes of the game.