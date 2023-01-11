ajc logo
Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Purcell Pavilion was again unkind to Georgia Tech. After forcing overtime by coming back from a nine-point second-half deficit, the Yellow Jackets fell to Notre Dame 73-72 Tuesday night. The Jackets have lost all nine games they have played against Notre Dame at Purcell since the Irish joined the ACC prior to the 2013-14 season.

Tech (8-8, 1-5 ACC) lost for the fourth time in its past five games, this time to a Notre Dame team that had yet to win in ACC play. The Irish (9-8, 1-5) earned their first ACC win of the season.

In the overtime period, the outcome was decided in the final minute. Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant hit a 3-pointer for a 70-68 lead with 1:20 left and Trey Wertz answered with a 3 with 55 seconds left for a 71-70 lead for Notre Dame. Sturdivant drove and missed, but Wertz was called for a foul on the shot with 39.9 seconds left, sending Sturdivant to the line for two shots. He made both to take back the lead at 72-71.

But Nate Laszewski made a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left for the final 73-72 lead. Tech had two shots to win, a missed 3-pointer by Sturdivant that went out of bounds. Possession was awarded to Tech with 3.7 seconds left. Forward Ja’von Franklin’s jumper from behind the free-throw line was off the mark and Tech couldn’t get the rebound as time expired.

Sturdivant scored a career-high 18 points, all after halftime.

Behind a strong run of play from Sturdivant, Tech took a 65-58 lead with 2:31 to play. But the Irish responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game with a 3-pointer by Wertz with 53 seconds left.

Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72

On the possession following Wertz’s 3, Tech was unable to produce a good shot, as guard Miles Kelly took a challenged 3-pointer well behind the arc that was off the mark as the shot clock expired. The Jackets survived Notre Dame’s last chance of regulation, a missed layup by J.J. Starling with four seconds left.

Sturdivant was critical in the second-half rally from a 41-32 deficit with 16:06 left in regulation. The junior, who had only played three seconds of the first half, scored 11 points in the final 13:08 of the second half and added seven in overtime.

Franklin was also difference-making, scoring a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four blocks and three assists. He played all 45 minutes of the game.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

