Georgia Tech falls behind to Virginia early, can’t recover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On the precipice of getting run out of the gym, Georgia Tech gave a worthy account of itself in the second half of its Saturday afternoon game against Virginia. The end result, though, was familiar.
The Jackets put a scare into a rising Cavaliers team, but lost 63-53 at John Paul Jones Arena.
It was a path not dissimilar from many of Tech’s defeats in ACC play, in which the Jackets gave effort and kept the game close into the final four or eight minutes, only to come up short. Down by as many as 17 points in the first half, Tech closed the lead to as few as two points in the second half before succumbing.
Virginia (16-9, 10-5 ACC) won its fourth game in a row as it begins to look increasingly like a potential NCAA Tournament team. The Cavaliers also continued their dominance of the Jackets, winning their 17th matchup with Tech (10-14, 3-10) out of the past 19. That includes nine in a row in John Paul Jones Arena. Tech coach Josh Pastner is 0-8 against Virginia and counterpart Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers remain the only team that Tech has yet to defeat in Pastner’s tenure, now in its sixth season.
Tech practically secured defeat with a feeble effort in the first half. The Jackets were not effective passing to create open shots, relying on one-on-one play, which often resulted in rushed shots late in the shot clock. Several other times, they failed to read other, resulting in turnovers off missed passes.
Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 53
The Jackets went into the half down 32-19, their lowest-scoring first half of the season. They shot 42.1% from the field, not a bad rate against Virginia, but turned the ball over 10 times in 29 possessions.
Tech played much better in the second half. Playing with more energy on defense and moving the ball better on offense, the Jackets steadily drew down the lead. Set up by teammates, center Rodney Howard scored 10 points (six in the second half), his career high in ACC play. Howard came off the bench to play 29 minutes as Jordan Meka started in his place after two effective defensive games.
Guard Michael Devoe scored a team-high 17 points and led the comeback in the second half, making a 3-pointer with 5:44 to play to cut the lead to 49-47, finishing off a 9-3 run. Virginia restored order as forward Jayden Gardner scored back-to-back baskets, part of his game-high 26 points. Tech could not get closer than five points after that, scoring only two points in the final 2:05.
