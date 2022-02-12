Georgia Tech falls behind to Virginia early, can’t recover

Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 53

The Jackets went into the half down 32-19, their lowest-scoring first half of the season. They shot 42.1% from the field, not a bad rate against Virginia, but turned the ball over 10 times in 29 possessions.

Tech played much better in the second half. Playing with more energy on defense and moving the ball better on offense, the Jackets steadily drew down the lead. Set up by teammates, center Rodney Howard scored 10 points (six in the second half), his career high in ACC play. Howard came off the bench to play 29 minutes as Jordan Meka started in his place after two effective defensive games.

Guard Michael Devoe scored a team-high 17 points and led the comeback in the second half, making a 3-pointer with 5:44 to play to cut the lead to 49-47, finishing off a 9-3 run. Virginia restored order as forward Jayden Gardner scored back-to-back baskets, part of his game-high 26 points. Tech could not get closer than five points after that, scoring only two points in the final 2:05.

Story will be updated.