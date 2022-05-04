Georgia Tech extends contracts of Danny Hall, assistant coaches

It’s an investment and show of confidence by athletic director Todd Stansbury, who oversaw the second phase of a $13.5 million renovation project of the baseball complex that was completed in 2021.

“I’m very pleased to announce that our baseball coaching staff – led by one of college baseball’s premier head coaches, Danny Hall – have signed contract extensions to remain on the Flats through at least the 2025 season,” Stansbury said in a statement. “With the leadership of coach Hall, coach Ramsey and coach Borrell, as well as one of the nation’s finest facilities in the newly completed Mac Nease Baseball Park, Tech baseball is positioned to build on its status as one of college baseball’s top programs for years to come.”

“I continue to be thankful and honored to be the head coach here at Georgia Tech,” Hall said a statement. “I want to thank President Angel Cabrera and athletics director Todd Stansbury for their confidence and belief in our coaching staff and Georgia Tech baseball. With this group of coaches, we will continue to compete for championships at the highest level and represent the Yellow Jackets well on and off the field.”