Georgia Tech extends contracts of Danny Hall, assistant coaches

Georgia Tech has extended the contracts of baseball coach Danny Hall and assistants James Ramsey (hitting) and Danny Borrell (pitching) through 2025. Ramsey, who was hired shortly before the 2019 season, also was promoted to associate head coach.
The athletic department announced the decisions Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Hall’s contract was extended in December 2019 from the end of the 2021 season through the 2023 season. Tech, which has won the ACC’s Coastal Division for the past two years, is well-positioned to make its third consecutive NCAA Tournament and Hall’s 23rd in 29 seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The Jackets, though, have not advanced past the regional round since Hall led them to their third College World Series berth in 2006. Hall turns 68 in November.
Ramsey has helped fashion an offensive juggernaut. Tech finished 16th in Division I in runs per game in 2019, then dipped to a tie for 84th and 60th in the two following seasons, but the Jackets were seventh nationally through Tuesday’s games and sixth in slugging percentage. With Ramsey serving as recruiting coordinator, Tech had top-10 classes in 2020 and 2022, according to Perfect Game.
Borrell, hired in August 2019, has struggled to put together a competitive staff. The Jackets were 180th in Division I in ERA in 2021 and were 214th after Tuesday’s games. He did develop pitcher Brant Hurter, who was selected in the seventh round of last year’s MLB draft.
It’s an investment and show of confidence by athletic director Todd Stansbury, who oversaw the second phase of a $13.5 million renovation project of the baseball complex that was completed in 2021.
“I’m very pleased to announce that our baseball coaching staff – led by one of college baseball’s premier head coaches, Danny Hall – have signed contract extensions to remain on the Flats through at least the 2025 season,” Stansbury said in a statement. “With the leadership of coach Hall, coach Ramsey and coach Borrell, as well as one of the nation’s finest facilities in the newly completed Mac Nease Baseball Park, Tech baseball is positioned to build on its status as one of college baseball’s top programs for years to come.”
“I continue to be thankful and honored to be the head coach here at Georgia Tech,” Hall said a statement. “I want to thank President Angel Cabrera and athletics director Todd Stansbury for their confidence and belief in our coaching staff and Georgia Tech baseball. With this group of coaches, we will continue to compete for championships at the highest level and represent the Yellow Jackets well on and off the field.”
