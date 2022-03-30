Georgia Tech ends four-game slide as Kevin Parada has career game

Tech was coming off a weekend sweep at the hands of N.C. State after losing its second mid-week game to Kennesaw State last week.

Parada, a strong candidate to get drafted early in the first-round this summer, also tied his career-high with 6 RBI. Parada now has 10 home runs for the season, which is tied for 12th in Division I. For the season, Parada is hitting .378 with an on-base percentage of .473 and a slugging percentage of .703. Parada hit nine home runs all of last season.