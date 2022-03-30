Georgia Tech ends four-game slide as Kevin Parada has career game

Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada homered twice as the No. 22 Yellow Jackets stopped their four-game losing streak Tuesday night in a 17-3 win over Charleston Southern at Russ Chandler Stadium. The game ended in seven innings by 10-run rule.
Tech was coming off a weekend sweep at the hands of N.C. State after losing its second mid-week game to Kennesaw State last week.
Parada, a strong candidate to get drafted early in the first-round this summer, also tied his career-high with 6 RBI. Parada now has 10 home runs for the season, which is tied for 12th in Division I. For the season, Parada is hitting .378 with an on-base percentage of .473 and a slugging percentage of .703. Parada hit nine home runs all of last season.
Tech improved to 17-9 overall while Charleston Southern dropped to 10-17. The Jackets have a road series this weekend at Virginia, which is ranked as high as third nationally.
