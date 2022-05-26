Georgia Tech ends ACC Tournament stay with win over Louisville

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech pitcher Marquis Grissom held Louisville’s potent offense in relative check, giving up three runs and five hits over a career-long 6-2/3 innings while striking out seven with two walks. Dawson Brown went the rest of the way, giving up one run over 2-1/3 innings for the save.

In their first pool-play game, against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Tech took a 6-2 lead through five innings before collapsing in a 12-6 loss that eliminated the Jackets from contention in the tournament. Pittsburgh, having defeated Louisville on Wednesday, advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.