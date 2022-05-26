Georgia Tech ends ACC Tournament stay with win over Louisville

In a game that had no bearing on the outcome of the ACC Tournament but won’t look bad on the NCAA Tournament résumé, Georgia Tech defeated Louisville 9-4 in its second and final pool-play game Thursday in Charlotte, N.C.
Tech pitcher Marquis Grissom held Louisville’s potent offense in relative check, giving up three runs and five hits over a career-long 6-2/3 innings while striking out seven with two walks. Dawson Brown went the rest of the way, giving up one run over 2-1/3 innings for the save.
In their first pool-play game, against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Tech took a 6-2 lead through five innings before collapsing in a 12-6 loss that eliminated the Jackets from contention in the tournament. Pittsburgh, having defeated Louisville on Wednesday, advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.
On Thursday, third baseman Drew Compton went 4-for-5, including a double and triple, and drove in three runs while scoring twice. Tech pounded out 14 hits against Louisville, the Atlantic Division champion and the No. 10 team in the NCAA’s RPI rankings going into Thursday’s games. The No. 27 team, Tech (34-22) improved its record against teams in the top 12 of RPI to 9-3. Louisville (38-18-1) used 10 pitchers against the Jackets.
A near certainty for inclusion, Tech will learn its NCAA Tournament assignment when the field is announced Monday.
