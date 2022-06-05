Georgia Tech eliminates Campbell to set up regional title game vs. Tennessee

In the top of the third, Siegel inherited a 7-4 lead from starter Marquis Grissom and then powered through the final 6 ⅓ innings, throwing 98 pitches. Siegel held Campbell scoreless until the ninth inning and far exceeded his previous career highs for innings (three) and pitches (54).

In finishing the game, Siegel enabled Tech to not have to dip into its bullpen ahead of the Sunday night matchup with the Volunteers.

The win was also No. 1,348 in the career of Tech coach Danny Hall, making him the winningest active coach at all NCAA levels.

Simpson was the game’s dominant force. He singled sharply in the first, went to third when a pickoff throw to first was errant and then scored on a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the second, Simpson pulled a single to right, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a ground-rule double by Kevin Parada.

In the top of the fourth, he slapped a double down the third-base line, moved to third on a Parada groundout and scored on another Andrew Jenkins sacrifice fly.

In the top of the fifth, he laid down a bunt and reached first without even drawing a throw, stole second and scored on a single by Parada.

In the bottom of the fifth, he added the defensive play of the game, diving to his right at second base to smother a hard-hit ground ball and initiate a 4-6-3 double play with shortstop Jadyn Jackson.

Simpson, a St. Pius graduate, came to bat in the top of the eighth with a chance to tie the school record for hits in a game but was finally retired, flying out to left.