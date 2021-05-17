ajc logo
Georgia Tech eliminated in Sweet 16 in NCAA women’s tennis tournament

Georgia Tech's Mahak Jain in action during a women's singles match against Annette Goulak of UCLA at the 2021 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Manuela Davies/USTA)
Georgia Tech's Mahak Jain in action during a women's singles match against Annette Goulak of UCLA at the 2021 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Manuela Davies/USTA)

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Tech women’s tennis team was unable to make it out of the Sweet 16 round at the NCAA Championships Sunday, losing 4-0 to UCLA in Orlando, Fla.

The No. 13 seed Yellow Jackets lost the doubles point and then lost three matches in straight sets (Mahak Jain at No. 6 singles, Kenya Jones at No. 1 singles and Gia Cohen at No. 3 singles) for the fourth-seeded Bruins to clinch the match and advance. Tech was playing in its 11th Sweet 16 match in team history.

“We battled hard (Sunday), but we came up short against a great UCLA team,” Tech coach Rodney Harmon said in a statement. “This was a great opportunity for our team, especially for our younger players to compete on this stage against a tough UCLA team because we hope to back here in years to come.”

Tech finishes the season at 20-11. Tech will have two singles players (Victoria Flores and Jones) and two doubles teams (Jones/Flores and Ava Hrastar/Cohen) in the NCAA singles and doubles championships May 23-28 in Orlando, Fla., following the conclusion of the team event.

