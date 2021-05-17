Georgia Tech eliminated in Sweet 16 in NCAA women’s tennis tournament

The Georgia Tech women’s tennis team was unable to make it out of the Sweet 16 round at the NCAA Championships Sunday, losing 4-0 to UCLA in Orlando, Fla.
The No. 13 seed Yellow Jackets lost the doubles point and then lost three matches in straight sets (Mahak Jain at No. 6 singles, Kenya Jones at No. 1 singles and Gia Cohen at No. 3 singles) for the fourth-seeded Bruins to clinch the match and advance. Tech was playing in its 11th Sweet 16 match in team history.
“We battled hard (Sunday), but we came up short against a great UCLA team,” Tech coach Rodney Harmon said in a statement. “This was a great opportunity for our team, especially for our younger players to compete on this stage against a tough UCLA team because we hope to back here in years to come.”
Tech finishes the season at 20-11. Tech will have two singles players (Victoria Flores and Jones) and two doubles teams (Jones/Flores and Ava Hrastar/Cohen) in the NCAA singles and doubles championships May 23-28 in Orlando, Fla., following the conclusion of the team event.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia Tech athletics today.