Georgia Tech earns split with Georgia State

The Jackets won despite getting outhit 7-6 and managing only one extra-base hit, a triple by catcher Jake Holland. The Panthers contributed to their demise with eight walks, three errors, a hit batsman, a passed ball and two balks. Tech (18-14) scored four in the inning to take the lead at 5-2, taking advantage of four of the walks and both balks. Tres Gonzalez accounted for the final two runs with a two-out single in the eighth off an 0-2 count.

Tech, meanwhile, played error-free defense behind its four pitchers, starter Josiah Siegel and relievers Dawson Brown, John Medich and Chance Huff. The foursome struck out 13 while walking four. Siegel, a second-year freshman, made his first career start and gave up two runs in three innings. Brown, a freshman and the son of six-time All-Star pitcher and Tech great Kevin Brown, earned his first career win with a scoreless fourth. Pablo Barquero took the loss for Georgia State (10-28).