Georgia Tech earns split with Georgia State

Georgia Tech won its third game out of the past four, defeating Georgia State 7-2 Tuesday night at the Georgia State Baseball Complex. It gained the Yellow Jackets a 1-1 split in the season series after the Panthers defeated Tech 10-1 on March 3.
The Jackets won despite getting outhit 7-6 and managing only one extra-base hit, a triple by catcher Jake Holland. The Panthers contributed to their demise with eight walks, three errors, a hit batsman, a passed ball and two balks. Tech (18-14) scored four in the inning to take the lead at 5-2, taking advantage of four of the walks and both balks. Tres Gonzalez accounted for the final two runs with a two-out single in the eighth off an 0-2 count.
Tech, meanwhile, played error-free defense behind its four pitchers, starter Josiah Siegel and relievers Dawson Brown, John Medich and Chance Huff. The foursome struck out 13 while walking four. Siegel, a second-year freshman, made his first career start and gave up two runs in three innings. Brown, a freshman and the son of six-time All-Star pitcher and Tech great Kevin Brown, earned his first career win with a scoreless fourth. Pablo Barquero took the loss for Georgia State (10-28).
In taking two of three at Virginia Tech this past weekend and Tuesday’s win over Georgia State, the Jackets have come from behind to win all three games.
Tech has dropped out of the top 25 in all but one of the five major polls — the Jackets are 20th in the Baseball America top-25 ranking — and were No. 44 in RPI prior to Tuesday’s game. The Jackets play Florida State at home this weekend. The Friday game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. to accommodate the football team’s spring game.
